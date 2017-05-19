Local AT&T workers join national strike

In Boardman, about 100 workers stood in front of the call center on South Avenue

By Published:
AT&T Workers strike in Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – AT&T workers across the country walked off the job to start what could be a three-day strike.

Their walkout started early Friday afternoon, and it’s the first time AT&T wireless workers have gone on strike.

In Boardman, about 100 workers stood in front of the call center on South Avenue. They said they’re striking over wages, benefits and most importantly, job security. They said they want to stop the outsourcing of jobs overseas.

The group is from the Communications Workers of America Local 4320.

Picketers were also at the retail stores in Boardman and Niles.

AT&T Workers strike in Boardman

WKBN is out with the workers and will have live reports on WKBN 27 First News at 5 p.m. We’ve also reached out to AT&T management for a response. Check back here for updates on this developing story. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s