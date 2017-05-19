Local AT&T workers join national strike

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – AT&T workers across the country walked off the job to start what could be a three-day strike.

Their walkout started early Friday afternoon, and it’s the first time AT&T wireless workers have gone on strike.

In Boardman, about 100 workers stood in front of the call center on South Avenue. They said they’re striking over wages, benefits and most importantly, job security. They said they want to stop the outsourcing of jobs overseas.

The group is from the Communications Workers of America Local 4320.

Picketers were also at the retail stores in Boardman and Niles.

AT&T Workers strike in Boardman View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

WKBN is out with the workers and will have live reports on WKBN 27 First News at 5 p.m. We’ve also reached out to AT&T management for a response. Check back here for updates on this developing story.