Man and two teens arrested following police chase in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two officers were hurt and a teen scuffled with officers following a police chase.

The incident began about 5 p.m. Thursday when police said they attempted to pull over an SUV driven by Braquan Walker, 18, of Youngstown because the vehicle was reported stolen, according to a police report.

Walker took off and led police on a chase through several streets, running stop signs and driving erratically, narrowly missing a school bus, the report said.

Walker finally stopped on Dennick Avenue and four males jumped out of the SUV and ran.

Other officers showed up to help with the chase and they were able to catch Walker and two juveniles. The fourth suspect got away.

While officers were trying to apprehend one of the juveniles, he would not comply with demands to surrender and the officer deployed his taser, which was not effective. The officer then tackled the teen who continued to be combative until the officer struck him in the torso and head, the report stated.

Walker was arrested and charged with obstructing justice, receiving stolen property, failure to comply with a police signal and driving without a license.

The two juvenile were taken the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of receiving stolen property, obstructing official business.

Two officers were hurt in the pursuit. One injured his leg while running after the suspect and the other injured his hand while trying to get control of one of the juveniles.