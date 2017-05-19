Mooney rallies past Columbiana for district title

Bridget Sweeney hit the go-ahead home run in the 9th inning

Cardinal Mooney players celebrate with their district championship trophy after the Cards topped Columbiana 3-1 Friday night.

CANFIELD, OH (WKBN)-Down to their final strike, Cardinal Mooney tied the game in the 7th and had a 2-run 9th inning which proved to be the difference as the Cardinals won the district championship Friday night over Columbiana 3-1 in 9 innings.

The Clippers opened the scoring when Alexis Cross singled to bring home a run to make it 1-0.

From there, it was a pitchers duel between Mooney’s Kayla Rutherford and Columbiana’s Marisa McDonough as both gave the opposing offenses fits throughout the matchup.

The score would stay 1-0 until the 7th, when with the bases loaded, Katie Perry hit a slow chopper to third, beat the throw to first which allowed the tying run to score.

Things would stay scoreless in extras until the top of the 9th, and with no one on Bridget Sweeney took McDonough deep and gone to left for a solo home run which gave the Cards the lead for good.

The win puts Cardinal Mooney in the Regional Semifinals where they will play Champion at Washington High School in Massillon at 5:00 PM.

