Officers on Dunkin’ Donuts roof weren’t looking for speeders

The State High Patrol, Sheriff's Department and the Austintown Police Department were raising money for the Special Olympics. Police officers stood on the roof of the Dunkin' Donuts and in the drive-thru line, collecting donations for the cause.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drove past the Dunkin’ Donuts in Austintown, you may have noticed some flashing lights.

People that donated got a free donut coupon.

Highway Patrol Lt. Les Brode said reaching out to the community in such a way puts officers in a better light.

“We are not just out there stopping cars, we are involved in our communities,” Brode said.

The Austintown Dunkin Donuts was one of 12 stores participating in the fundraiser.

