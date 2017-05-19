Penguins turn to Matt Murray for Game 4 of Eastern final

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will give Matt Murray his first start of the playoffs in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final Friday night in Ottawa.

Coach Mike Sullivan announced the decision a few hours before the game.

Murray replaced Marc-Andre Fleury in the first period of a one-sided Game 3 loss on Wednesday after the 32-year-old Fleury allowed four goals on nine shots. Murray stopped 19 of 20 shots in 47 minutes.

Pittsburgh forwards Bryan Rust, Patric Hornqvist and Tom Kuhnhackl and defenseman Justin Schultz have been ruled out for Game 4 with injuries.

