Police: Dayton mother shot her children, ages 6 and 8, in the head

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police said a Dayton mother shot two of her children in the head Thursday.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said 30-year-old Claudina Helton has been charged with two counts of attempted aggravated murder and four counts of felonious assault.

Helton was booked into the Montgomery County Jail Thursday after police said she shot her 8-year-old daughter, Kamora, and 6-year-old son, Kendon, in the head. On Thursday, Police Chief Richard Biehl said both children were in critical condition.

Her 11-year-old daughter was home at their Lori Sue Avenue home when the shooting happened, but was not harmed.

Montgomery County Children Services confirmed Friday there is an open case against Helton. Children Services released the following statement Friday:

Montgomery County’s Children Services Division is truly disturbed by the unimaginable tragedy that occurred yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with this entire family, and very clearly the young children who were the victims of this violent act. This event may cause someone to think twice about a family that may need help, a child who shows signs of abuse or neglect, or seems withdrawn; or maybe an adult who shows a need for intervention or parenting assistance. We encourage you to call us at 937-224-KIDS (5437) if you see any potential signs of child abuse or neglect. As with information about any ongoing investigations or cases, your calls are confidential and may not be discussed publicly.”

They said they’re now working to see to the welfare of her three children. They can either be placed in foster care or sent to live with a relative.

