Police: Warren drug dealer arrested, over $104K in cash seized

Charges of drug trafficking within a school zone are pending for Terrell Hall

Terrell D. Hall
WARREN: Arrested May 19 - Terrell Hall, 26, arrested on a probation violation and charged with weapons while under disability

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators said they arrested a known drug dealer in Warren.

Friday morning, agents with the TAG task force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted a search warrant at a condo in the Candlelight Apartment complex on North Road SE. Investigators said about 24.5 grams of suspected heroin and 27 grams of suspected crack cocaine were found.

Police also seized over $104,000 in cash, a gun and vehicle as a result of the search.

Terrell D. Hall, 26, was arrested on a probation violation and charged with weapons under disability. Charges of drug trafficking within a school zone are pending.

Hall is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.

Police released this photo of evidence they said they seized from Hall’s home.

 

