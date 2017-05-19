Police: Woman arrested after breaking window at Mahoning County Jail

Farahjon Monac, 32, is charged with felony vandalism

Farahjon Monac; charged with vandalism of a government entity in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman is facing charges after police said she was caught on camera cracking a window inside the Mahoning County Jail.

Security footage taken in the lobby of the Justice Center over the weekend showed Farahjon Monac kicking a door and using a phone receiver to bang on a window, investigators said.

There was no one in the reception area at the time and it appears that she was trying to get someone’s attention.

Police said eventually, she hit a window so hard, she cracked it. She then left the area.

That window is still cracked today.

Deputies were able to use the surveillance images to identify Monac, and U.S. Marshals picked her up Thursday and took her back to the jail.

She is charged with felony vandalism.

