Salem man sentenced for causing road-rage bicycle crash

Related Coverage Local cyclists applaud new Ohio law giving them wide berth

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man was sentenced Thursday for a road-rage incident involving a bicyclist.

Steven Bauman, 71, was sentenced to two years in prison. His license will also be suspended for five years.

Eighteen months ago, Bauman came up behind a bicyclist, screamed obscenities at him and cut him off, causing him to crash into his pickup truck. Bauman then left the area.

In March, WKBN spoke to the bicyclist, Curt Masters, who runs the Trailside Bike Shop in Canfield. Masters was training for a competition at the time.

Bauman was later convicted of felonious assault and traffic charges.

He says he will appeal his sentence.