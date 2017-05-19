Salem man sentenced for causing road-rage bicycle crash

Steven Bauman was sentenced to two years in prison, and his license will be suspended for five years

By Published: Updated:
bicycle bike generic

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem man was sentenced Thursday for a road-rage incident involving a bicyclist.

Steven Bauman, 71, was sentenced to two years in prison. His license will also be suspended for five years.

Eighteen months ago, Bauman came up behind a bicyclist, screamed obscenities at him and cut him off, causing him to crash into his pickup truck. Bauman then left the area.

In March, WKBN spoke to the bicyclist, Curt Masters, who runs the Trailside Bike Shop in Canfield. Masters was training for a competition at the time.

Bauman was later convicted of felonious assault and traffic charges.

He says he will appeal his sentence.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s