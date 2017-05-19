Sonia A. Zagger Obituary

LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Sonia A. Zagger of Lackawannock Township, Pennsylvania, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017, in her residence. She was 87.

Mrs. Zagger was born April 7, 1930, in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a daughter of George and Anna Janish Stepanchak.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1948 alumna of Farrell High School. Following her graduation, Sonia worked in the photography department at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp., where she met her husband.

She married James Francis Zagger on July 26, 1952 and together they owned and operated the former Jim’s Golden Dawn at the corner of Smith Avenue and Griswold Street, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. They also built all of the homes on Griswold Street in Hermitage, Pennsylvania and developed three mobile home parks in Erie, Pennsylvania and one in Reynolds, Pennsylvania. In addition, Sonia worked at Packard Electric Corp., Warren, Ohio and retired in 1995 from The Reznor Corp., Mercer, Pennsylvania, where she was employed for nearly 15 years.

She and her husband traveled extensively and enjoyed going to the casinos. Following his death on October 4, 1997, she enjoyed going on day bus trips and thrift shopping with her daughter, Lisa. She was an avid reader and loved listening to the opera. Sonia was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James F. Zagger, Jr.; three sisters, Mary and Annette Stepanchak and Olga Kerting; two brothers, George and Eugene Stepanchak and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Helen and William Thomas.

Sonia is survived by two daughters, Andrea S. (James) Little and Lisa M. (Jeff) Zagger-Palmer; a son, Dr. George M. Zagger and a grandson, Liam G.J.E. Zagger, whom she adored and always looked forward to seeing. She also leaves a brother, Russell (Pat) Stepanchak and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Sonia was a wonderful woman who took each day with grace. She taught her children to be kind and accepting of others as they are and never said anything bad about anyone. Her love, gentleness and non-judgmental listening will be greatly missed. Sonia loved all of her pets and therefore the family suggests memorial contributions be made to any local animal advocacy organization.

There are no calling hours. A private Mass of Christian burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery chapel, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

