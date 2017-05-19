Storm Team 27: Comfortable weather Friday with small risk of shower

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be cooler Friday with a high near 70. There will be a small risk for a shower on Friday night.

The weekend will warm a little with highs in the mid-70s. There will be a small risk for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon with a better chance for showers or storms into Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 70

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. Isolated shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (20%)

High: 75

Sunday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 79 Low: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower early. (20%)

High: 67 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 68 Low: 51

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 54

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 48

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 46

