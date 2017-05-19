Storm Team 27: Partly cloudy and cooler

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Cooler Friday with a high near 70. There will be a small risk for a shower Friday night.
The weekend will warm a little with highs in the mid 70’s. There will be a small risk for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. A better chance for showers or storms into Sunday.
THE FORECAST
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.
High: 70
Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
Low: 50
Saturday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower early. Isolated shower or thunderstorm afternoon. (20%)
High: 75
Sunday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 79 Low: 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower early. (20%)
High: 67 Low: 55
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 68 Low: 51
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 65 Low: 54
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 48
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 46
