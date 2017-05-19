Storm Team 27: The risk for a shower or storm this weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for a chance for a shower or rumble of thunder to stay in the forecast through morning. Lows will fall into the low 50’s.

Scattered clouds expected Saturday with a high in the low 70’s. The risk for a shower or thunderstorm will stay in the forecast. The best chance will be early in the day with an isolated shower, then again later into the afternoon and evening. Some storms may be strong.

Sunday will bring another chance for showers or thunderstorms. Again, some storms may be strong. The severe threat will end by Sunday night as the cold front moves away from our region. Cooler next week.

THE FORECAST

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Isolated strong storm possible. (40%)

High: 73

Saturday night: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Isolated strong storm possible. (40%)

Low: 60

Sunday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 76 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 72 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 68 Low: 45

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 75 Low: 57

