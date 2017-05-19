Strong senior class elevated Jackson-Milton baseball

The Blue Jays fell to Reserve yesterday in extra innings.

Jackson Milton Bluejays High School Baseball - North Jackson, OH

2017 Jackson-Milton Final Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Kevin Hogue
Record:: 19-6

Team Stats
Batting Average: .310
Earned Run Average: 1.69

Individual Stats
Batting Average
Noah Laster – .466 (34-73)
Eric Ostrowski – .393 (33-84)
Zac Lane – .333 (25-75)
Sebastian Lay – .312 (24-77)
Jonathon Voland – .310 (22-71)

Hits
Noah Laster – 34
Eric Ostrowski – 33
Zac Lane – 25
Sebastian Lay – 24

Runs Scored
Noah Laster – 22
Eric Ostrowski – 22
Zac Lane – 20

Doubles
Noah Laster – 13
Eric Ostrowski – 7
Joey Williams – 5

Triples
Jonathon Voland – 2
Zac Lane – 1

Homeruns
Noah Laster – 2

Runs Batted In
Noah Laster – 20
Eric Ostrowski – 19
Zac Lane – 18
Joey Williams – 17

Stolen Bases
Noah Laster – 19
Zac Lane – 19
Eric Ostrowski – 11
Jonathon Voland – 10
Scott Mitchell – 10
Sebastian Lay – 10

Earned Run Average
Sebastian Lay – 1.09 (38.2 IP)
Noah Laster – 1.64 (38.1 IP)
Eric Ostrowski – 1.68 (54.1 IP)
Zac Lane – 2.66 (26.1 IP)

Pitching Wins
Sebastian Lay – 6-0
Eric Ostrowski – 6-3
Zac Lane – 3-1
Noah Laster – 3-2

Strikeouts
Eric Ostrowski – 65
Noah Laster – 61
Sebastian Lay – 60

Saves
Noah Laster – 3
Sebastian Lay – 2

Connecting to %s