Strong senior class elevated Jackson-Milton baseball

2017 Jackson-Milton Final Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Kevin Hogue
Record:: 19-6
Team Stats
Batting Average: .310
Earned Run Average: 1.69
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Noah Laster – .466 (34-73)
Eric Ostrowski – .393 (33-84)
Zac Lane – .333 (25-75)
Sebastian Lay – .312 (24-77)
Jonathon Voland – .310 (22-71)
Hits
Noah Laster – 34
Eric Ostrowski – 33
Zac Lane – 25
Sebastian Lay – 24
Runs Scored
Noah Laster – 22
Eric Ostrowski – 22
Zac Lane – 20
Doubles
Noah Laster – 13
Eric Ostrowski – 7
Joey Williams – 5
Triples
Jonathon Voland – 2
Zac Lane – 1
Homeruns
Noah Laster – 2
Runs Batted In
Noah Laster – 20
Eric Ostrowski – 19
Zac Lane – 18
Joey Williams – 17
Stolen Bases
Noah Laster – 19
Zac Lane – 19
Eric Ostrowski – 11
Jonathon Voland – 10
Scott Mitchell – 10
Sebastian Lay – 10
Earned Run Average
Sebastian Lay – 1.09 (38.2 IP)
Noah Laster – 1.64 (38.1 IP)
Eric Ostrowski – 1.68 (54.1 IP)
Zac Lane – 2.66 (26.1 IP)
Pitching Wins
Sebastian Lay – 6-0
Eric Ostrowski – 6-3
Zac Lane – 3-1
Noah Laster – 3-2
Strikeouts
Eric Ostrowski – 65
Noah Laster – 61
Sebastian Lay – 60
Saves
Noah Laster – 3
Sebastian Lay – 2