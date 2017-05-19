Successful small business in Girard moving to new, prime location

Related Coverage Filling empty storefronts part of plan to improve City of Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a year since Karma Korn Poppery opened in Girard, but now the small business is putting the finishing touches on its new location not even a mile away.

The specialty shop that sells anywhere from 40 to 50 different flavors of popcorn is moving across from Jib Jab on Route 422.

“I’ve been in there and I’ve had their product on several occasions. It’s outstanding, it’s unique,” Mayor Jim Melfi said.

Owner Melanie Ritchie said the city has been so supportive of Karma Korn that they decided to stay in Girard. Even though business is doing well at its current storefront on W. Liberty Street, she hopes this new location will give the small business even more growth.

“We’re gonna have a lot more people seeing us being on the main strip of 422. We’re conveniently located by the highway,” Ritchie said.

She’s excited to move to the new location on S. State Street.

“The town has, you know, lost a lot of businesses recently and that’s scary for a business owner, especially a small business owner. So I’m happy we found a great little location,” Ritchie said.

Once Karma Korn leaves its current spot, the city will have to fill another empty spot right across from Daffin’s Candies, which closed its storefront just a few weeks ago.

It’s a big space, but Mayor Melfi is hoping a specialty establishment will move in.

“We are speaking with Daffin’s. It’s a little too premature to go any further. We feel somewhat confident that that could be filled,” he said.

Ritchie doesn’t have a date yet as to when the new Karma Korn location will open, but she said it will be soon.

