Warren crime activity: Police report finding drugs hidden in man’s boot

Wednesday, May 10

3:35 p.m. – 2700 block of Milton St. SE, 24-year-old Tre’san Blackwell and 39-year-old George Blackwell, both arrested on warrants. Officers responded to reports of a large fight in the middle of the road between 10 kids. When they got there, no one was fighting but officers learned there have been assaults there in the past as well. A victim claimed Tre’san Blackwell previously threatened to shoot up her home, according to police. He and his uncle were picked up at Willard Ave. SE and Milton St. SE on warrants for owing fines and costs to the city.

5:30 p.m. – 1900 block of W. Market St., 57-year-old Charles Proctor came to the police station to report that he had been robbed of prescription medication at gunpoint. Police learned he had a warrant out for failing to appear in court on a theft charge out of Girard, and he was arrested.

6:18 p.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, reported breaking and entering at Giant Eagle. Pharmacy technicians said some ceiling tiles had been broken through and flipped over earlier that morning. Police found an entry point on the roof and determined someone had broken into the store.

Thursday, May 11

11:02 p.m. – 1200 block of E. Market St., armed robbery at the BP gas station. Employees said a man came into the store, pointed a gun at them and demanded a pack of cigarettes and cash from the register. The whole incident was caught on surveillance video.

Monday, May 15

10:29 a.m. – 600 block of Roosevelt St. NW, 22-year-old Brent Wright, charged with aggravated burglary. Police said Wright took keys, a phone charging cord, a drawstring bag and less than $10 in change from a woman’s house.

2:24 p.m. – 2100 block of Jefferson St. SW, a man said he was riding his bike when a woman in a moving car rolled down the window and sprayed pepper spray in his face.

5:15 p.m. – 500 block of Hall St. NW, reported home burglary.

5:43 p.m. – Palmyra Rd. SW and Parkman Rd. SW, 46-year-old Bert Gadd, of Niles, charged with driving under suspension. Police said Gadd consented to a search during a traffic stop, at which point the officer found suspected crack cocaine and heroin in Gadd’s boot. The suspected drug items are being tested, and additional charges are pending.

Tuesday, May 16

1 a.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, a man said someone knocked on his door and when he answered it, the person forced his way in, pushed the victim onto the couch and stole his wallet.

3:21 p.m. – 1000 block of Atlantic St. NE, reported home burglary.

5:40 p.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, reported missing person. The mother of 24-year-old Elaine Shumate reported her missing after she hadn’t heard from her daughter in three days. She said Shumate gave her two names of the people she was with in case “anything happens” to her.

Disclaimer: The listed reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Warren Police Department.

