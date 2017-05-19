Zigmont no-hitter leads Champion to District Title

McKenzie Zigmont tossed a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead Champion to a 12-0 win over Kirtland in the Division III District Finals

McKenzie Zigmont tossed a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead Champion to a 12-0 win over Kirtland in the Division III District Finals.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – McKenzie Zigmont tossed a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead Champion to a 12-0 win over Kirtland in five innings in the Division III District Finals at LaBrae High School on Friday.

The Golden Flashes flexed their offensive muscles from the start, plating five runs in the first inning, and they never looked back.

Abbi Grace went 1-2 with 3 RBI’s, while Craly Swipas went 2-3 and also drove in three runs in the win. Hannah Gresch was also strong at the plate, going 2-2 with an RBI.

Abby White went 2-2 with an RBI. Alayna Fell homered for the Golden Flashes in the victory.

Kirtland ends the season with a record of 15-7.

Champion improves to 27-2 on the season. The Golden Flashes advance to face Cardinal Mooney in the Division III Regional Semifinals on Wednesday May 24th at 5PM at Massillon Washington High School.

