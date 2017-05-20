5K run in Warren honors local veterans, raises money

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 5th annual Run with the Deputies 5K took place in downtown Warren Saturday to support local veterans who were hurt in service.

More than 100 people participated to raise money for the Purple Heart chapter 606.

Also, two veterans were honored at the event. They are Steven Lynden of Newton Falls, who was wounded in Afghanistan, and Gerald Benyo of Mineral Ridge, who was wounded in Vietnam.

Trumbull County Deputies said it’s important for them to have community events.

“For law enforcement just to show a positive side, because we have a lot a negativity,” said Deputy Sherrif Stephanie Slusher. “So it just shows we love our community just as much as anyone else.”

The event raised more than $3,000 for the Purple Heart Foundation.