August P. Colaiaco Obituary

FOREST HILLS, Pennsylvania – August P. Colaiaco, 96, formerly of Forest Hills, Pennsylvania, passed away at his residence in the Ridgewood at St. Paul’s, on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

He was born in Anagni, Italy, on July 23, 1920, to the late Anatolio and Angelina (Stazi) Colaiaco, and came to the United States at the age of 8.

August was valedictorian of his class in Matamoras, Pennsylvania and earned an electrical engineering degree from Penn State University. He was a firm believer and supporter of education.

He was an electrical engineer for Westinghouse Electric Corporation for 42 years, where he also worked on some important defense projects during WWII. Throughout his career, he developed and was awarded over 30 patents.

He volunteered in many capacities, serving as president of the local AARP chapter, served as an elections poll watcher and was one of the founders of the public library, all in Forest Hills, Pennsylvania.

He loved gardening and sharing his vegetables and flowers. He also enjoyed attending worship services at the Ridgewood. He was very proud to be an American Citizen and had a great affection for the Constitution. Most of all, he was very proud of and devoted to his family.

He was married to Jeanne C. (Caskey) Colaiaco on August 24, 1943 and she preceded him in death on July 20, 2016.

August is survived by two sons, Dr. Victor I. Colaiaco and his wife, Andrea, of Greenville and Dr. Paul A. Colaiaco of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Gina Baruch of Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Valerie Watterson and her husband Alfie, Jessica Colaiaco, Benjamin Colaiaco and his wife Roxana, Graham Baruch and his wife Anissa, Garrett Baruch and his companion Lauren, Callie Baruch and Michael Colaiaco; five great-grandchildren, Emily, Beatrice, August, Eliza, Stella and a brother-in-law, James Leonard of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Celia Leonard; an infant brother, Joseph Colaiaco and an infant daughter, Deborah Colaiaco.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The cremains of August and Jeanne will be laid to rest together, at Homewood Cemetery in Pittsburgh, Pennyslvania.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Keeping the Promise Fund at St. Paul’s, 339 East Jamestown Rd. Greenville, PA 16125.

