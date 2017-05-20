Clevinger helps Indians shut out Astros for 3-0 win

Mike Clevinger pitched no-hit ball into the seventh inning

KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

HOUSTON (AP) – Mike Clevinger pitched no-hit ball into the seventh inning and Andrew Miller and Cody Allen completed the three-hitter to give the Cleveland Indians a 3-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Clevinger (2-1) yielded two hits and struck out a career-high eight in 7-plus innings, the longest outing of his career.

Houston didn’t get its first hit until Jose Altuve’s sharp grounder down the left field line for a single with no outs in the seventh inning. Clevinger was lifted after Evan Gattis singled with no outs in the eighth. Miller struck out two in the eighth and Allen allowed one hit in the ninth to convert his 12th save in as many opportunities and give him 21 straight dating to Aug. 18.

Lonnie Chisenhall had two hits and homered for the second straight day with a solo shot off Mike Fiers (1-2) in the fourth inning to help the Indians take their second straight from Houston.
