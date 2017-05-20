Cortland’s Pearl Park new attraction gets finishing touches

The splash pads opens Memorial Day weekend and will be open daily from Noon to 6 p.m.

The City of Cortland has put the finishing touches on a big attraction in the city. A dedication was held Saturday morning to recognize sponsors who helped the parks' board build a splash pad inside the city's Pearl Park.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) –

A dedication was held Saturday morning to recognize sponsors who helped the parks’ board build a splash pad inside the city’s Pearl Park.

The project was two years in the making and opened last year, but there was more work to do.

A new pavilion, benches and fencing complete the project, which was totally funded by donations.

City leaders, the parks’ board and members of the community gathered to give their big donors a thank you.

“The entire facility was probably close to $100,000,” said Kevin Piros, Cortland City councilman. “So, $10 is nice but those big sponsors, you need those to come through.”

The splash pads opens Memorial Day weekend and is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

