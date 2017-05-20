Donald John Davis Obituary

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio – Donald John Davis, 76, passed away peacefully at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home, Niles, Ohio, following a one year illness with lung cancer.

He was born in Niles, Ohio, on March 9, 1941, the son of George L. and Dorothy M. (Kennedy) Davis, Sr. and lived in this area most his life.

Don was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and honorable served in the United States Army. He retired in 1992 from the maintenance department of General Motors Lordstown following 25 years employment. He was a volunteer fireman for Weathersfield Township Fire Department.

Don enjoyed family functions, spending time at his farm, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, watching sporting events especially the Cleveland Indians and NASCAR. Over the years he collected Lionel Trains.

Don is survived by a daughter, Carrie Davis of Warren; former wife and best friend, Sharon Davis of Warren; two brothers, George Davis, Jr. of Champion and Richard Davis of Niles; sister, Nancy Dando of Mineral Ridge.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 23, 2017, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The Funeral will be Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Niles City Cemetery Chapel.

Burial will follow in the cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Trumbull County Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

