Howard D. Matthews Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Howard D. Matthews, 78, of North Cedar Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania, died Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Life Care Hospital in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.

He was born August 1, 1938, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harold and Daisy Belle (Green) Matthews.

Mr. Matthews worked for GM Lordstown in Assembly, retiring after over 20 years. He was a Marine veteran and served in Europe and the Pacific. He enjoyed fishing and was an excellent navigator and enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by five children, Belinda Postage and husband Keith of Youngstown, Ohio, Dwayne Matthews and fiancé Garalyn of Azle, Texas, Michael Matthews of Farrell, Pennsylvania, Joseph Matthews and wife Kimberlee of Grove City, Pennsylvania and Jeffrey Matthews and wife Laurie of Verona, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Barbara Clemente of Hubbard, Ohio and Joyce Nitzsky of Niles, Ohio; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Matthews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2017, from 11:00 – 12:00 Noon at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

A blessing service will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at 12:00 Noon at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Father Frank Almade will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.

