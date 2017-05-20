Mary Margaret “Betty” Robinson Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 26, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mrs. Mary Margaret “Betty” Robinson, 91, Youngstown, who passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017, at Ohio Living, Park Vista.

Mrs. Robinson was born November 6, 1925, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, a daughter of Charles and Henrietta Chambers Evans.

She was a member of Third Baptist Church.

She was a seamstress, housekeeper and employed as an Operator at Ohio Bell.

She leaves to cherish her memory; a daughter, Constance Cospy of Youngstown, Ohio; a son, James W. (Fernanda) Robinson of Carlsbad, California; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Thomas, William, Charles and Hubert Evans and one sister, Edith Evans.

Friends may call on Friday, May 26 From 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. prior to the service.

