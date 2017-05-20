New art company takes over old Westinghouse plant in Sharon, Pa.

Related Coverage Developer brushing dust off old Sharon plant to bring business back

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A new business now owns what was once the old Westinghouse Electric Corp. plant in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Blissed Out Design is a product design company that basically turns tile into art.

“Our bread-and-butter line is drink coasters. We’ve been selling them for about four years now with vintage images of Pittsburgh on them. However, we can put any image on just about anything,” said business co-owner Mike Sakony.

The company can create anything from mosaics to wooden prints, whatever can fit in the company’s printer.

Sakony, an illustrator, started the business with his partner, Linda Smiley, who is a photographer.

“We had a lot of art that we wanted to do something different with. We didn’t want to just make an art print that you put on the wall. We wanted to do a piece of art that was functional. So, we were in Home Depot one day, we walked by the four by four tile, we thought, ‘Let’s try that.’ And we actually got our start at Trader Jack’s Flea Market and they flew off the shelves. We knew we were onto something, so it was just duplicate and more of the same after that,” Sakony said.

Since then, the business has grown significantly. They first started out in a basement, about 300 square feet. As more space was needed, they moved to the eCenter@LindenPointe, a business incubator in Hermitage, where they had about 1,000 square feet. Now, at the old Westinghouse plant, they work with 4,200 square feet.

Sakony believes the business is on the right track, and thinks it’s amazing how they have come to the old Westinghouse plant.

“My grandmother worked here, her father worked here, in this exact building, and there’s so many ties to the local community. I’m proud actually to call it our home for our business now,” he said.