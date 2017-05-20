New Middletown march recognizes Armed Forces Day

The group was part of the Veterans March On America movement, which raises awareness of issues many veterans face

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is Armed Forces Day, and people in New Middletown used the day to march in support of veterans.

They distribute information on PTSD, suicide prevention and other issues veterans face.

Organizer Jenny Dailey said she sees the event as a way to take a stand.

“More than just talk,” Dailey said. “But to actually do something to get more awareness for our vets that are committing suicide, homeless [and] jobless.”

Similar marches were organized all across the country.

The group is lobbying Washington to make it easier for vets to get mental health treatment outside the VA system.

Armed Forces Day is the third Saturday of each May, honoring those currently serving in any branch of the military. Memorial Day is the last Monday of each May, remembering those who died while serving. And on the 11th day in November, we celebrate Veterans Day, honoring those who have served in the past.

