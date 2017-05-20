Phillies top Pirates 7-2 to end 4-game losing streak

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jeremy Hellickson allowed just two hits over six innings before leaving with an injury and the Philadelphia Phillies pulled away from the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Friday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Hellickson (5-1) struck out two and walked one, retiring 16 of the final 17 batters he faced to win for the first time in more than three weeks. He left after grabbing his right side while running out an RBI double in the seventh.

Maikel Franco and Freddy Galvis had two hits each for the Phillies. Cameron Rupp added a three-run homer in the ninth to give Philadelphia’s struggling bullpen plenty of breathing room.

Josh Bell had two of Pittsburgh’s four hits. Trevor Williams (2-3) pitched effectively for five innings before the Phillies got to him in the sixth to take the lead.

