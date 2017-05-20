Sidney Crosby, Penguins beat Senators 3-2 to tie series

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist and the resurgent Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Friday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at 2-2.

Crosby had only one point as the defending champion Penguins dropped two of the first three, leading to questions about his health following a jarring concussion in the second round.

Matt Murray made 22 saves in his first start of the playoffs after Marc-Andre Fleury was chased in the first period Wednesday night in the Penguins’ 5-1 loss in Game 3. Brian Dumoulin and Olli Maatta added goals to help Pittsburgh take a 3-0 lead midway through the second period.

Clarke MacArthur and Tom Pyatt scored for Ottawa.

Game 5 is Sunday in Pittsburgh.

