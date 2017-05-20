Slain Ohio police chief laid to rest

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Saturday, mourners said their final goodbyes to Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario.

The 38-year-old was killed in the line of duty just over a week ago when a gunman opened fire behind a nursing home in Kirkersville.

Friends and family gathered Friday night to reflect on DiSario’s legacy in the community. Saturday morning, they gathered at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene to lay DiSario to rest.

DiSario’s body was brought to the church in a processional from downtown Columbus Friday afternoon. Countless law enforcement officers participated, and civilians lined the streets to pay their respects.

His law enforcement colleagues from all over Ohio and the country came to support the fallen officer and the family the 38-year-old was forced to leave behind following his murder earlier this month. DiSario leaves behind six children and an expectant wife.

“Any time any of us falls, it hits very close to home,” says Ernie Lucero of the Thornton, Colorado Police Department. “It breaks our heart.”

Lucero is part of Brotherhood for the Fallen, which supports officers who lose their lives in a felonious manner.

“I hope they see they are part of a bigger family,” says Brenna Stanlan, a Chicago Police Department officer who drove in for the funeral and calling hours.

Chief DeSario was buried at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio.

The funeral service began at 10am Saturday. The interment followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery on the 6400 block of High Street in Lockbourne.