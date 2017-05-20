Storm Team 27: A cloudy start to the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cloudy skies are expected to start the weekend.Through the day peeks of sunshine are possible with temperatures reaching the lower 70s. The risk for showers and thunderstorms will return late this evening and overnight.

There will be a greater risk for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Some storms may be strong especially into Sunday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will make it back into the middle 70s by Sunday afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Isolated morning shower.

High: 72

Tonight: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Isolated strong storm possible. (40%)

Low: 59

Sunday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 75

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 56

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Small chance for a shower late day. (20%)

High: 72 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 60 Low: 49

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)

High: 66 Low: 47

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 75 Low: 54

