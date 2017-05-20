Storm Team 27: Storms expected Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight there is a chance for a passing shower but the rain will return on Sunday. There is a chance for showers and storms into the afternoon. Mainly it will be off and on thunderstorms. There is a chance for a strong to severe storm. These stronger storms will be isolated but I wouldn’t plan anything outside tomorrow afternoon. Unless you like outdoor activities in thunderstorms.. I wouldn’t recommend it but who am I judge. Anyways after the storms the sun returns Monday and Tuesday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated chance for a shower (30%)

Low: 59

Sunday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (80%)

High: 75

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms early. (60%)

Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 71 Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 63 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower in the morning. (30% AM)

High: 69 Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 75 Low: 49

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.