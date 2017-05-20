Storm Team 27: Storms expected Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight there is a chance for a passing shower but the rain will return on Sunday. There is a chance for showers and storms into the afternoon. Mainly it will be off and on thunderstorms. There is a chance for a strong to severe storm. These stronger storms will be isolated but I wouldn’t plan anything outside tomorrow afternoon. Unless you like outdoor activities in thunderstorms.. I wouldn’t recommend it but who am I judge. Anyways after the storms the sun returns Monday and Tuesday.
THE FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated chance for a shower (30%)
Low: 59
Sunday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (80%)
High: 75
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms early. (60%)
Low: 56
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 67
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 48
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 71 Low: 51
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 63 Low: 55
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower in the morning. (30% AM)
High: 69 Low: 53
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 49
