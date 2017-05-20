Storm Team 27: Storms expected Sunday

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast thunderstorm lightning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight there is a chance for a passing shower but the rain will  return on Sunday. There is a chance for showers and storms into the afternoon. Mainly it will be off and on thunderstorms. There is a chance for a strong to severe storm. These stronger storms will be isolated but I wouldn’t plan anything outside tomorrow afternoon. Unless you like outdoor activities in thunderstorms.. I wouldn’t recommend it but who am I judge. Anyways after the storms the sun returns Monday and Tuesday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated chance for a shower (30%)
Low: 59

Sunday: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong. (80%)
High: 75

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms early. (60%)
Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 73  Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 71  Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 63  Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower in the morning. (30% AM)
High: 69  Low: 53

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 75  Low: 49

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s