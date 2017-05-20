Trumbull cops camp out with kids at Pymatuning State Park

ANDOVER, Ohio (WKBN) – The first ever Kids and Cops Campout is taking place this weekend at Pymatuning State Park.

Boys ages 8-12 are participating, taking part in various camp activities led by the Trumbull-Ashtabula Group agency.

Participating in the event were the Ashtabula Co. Sheriff, Trumbull Co. Sheriff, Geneva Police, Ashtabula Police, Kinsman Police, Adult Parole Ashtabula and Trumbull Counties, Cleveland Office of DEA, Ohio BCI, Ohio Division of Watercraft, Ohio Division of Wildlife, Ohio State Patrol Ashtabula, Warren and Hiram.

Officials said the event has gone over well and they’re already planning for next year.

Kids and Cops Campout View as list View as gallery Open Gallery