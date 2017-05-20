Trumbull County 911 Center looking for missing Warren man

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An alert is being issued by the Trumbull County 911 Center regarding a missing elderly man.

Saturday morning around 5 a.m. 89-year-old Donald James Baier is said to have left his house with no return.

He lives on Wheelock Drive in Warren and is about 6 feet tall, 163 pounds.

The 911 Center said he suffers from dementia.

He left in a brown 2013 Honda Civic with an Ohio license plate number BW13RT.

Those with any information are asked to call the Trumbull County 911 Center at (330) 675-2730.