Vice President Mike Pence set to speak at Grove City College commencement

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Vice President Mike Pence is in Grove City today, getting ready for his commencement speech at Grove City College.

Pence has landed and is currently on Interstate 80.

The largest class in the college’s history is graduating — more than 600 students will throw their hats in the air once the 10 a.m. ceremony concludes.

Pence will be the highest-ranking official to ever speak at the college.

The school has been preparing for Pence’s arrival all week, setting up barricades and getting security in order.

More than 6,000 people are expected, but the event is not public, only graduating students and their families can attend because tickets are needed to enter.

Grove City College President Paul McNulty says having Pence deliver the commencement speech will give value to his students.

“The vice president is a person who really shares the same values that Grove City College has, and it’s an honor for us to host him here and we are going to make a great memory for our students and their families,” he said.

McNulty says the college always looks for a special commencement speaker, but this isn’t the first time a big name in politics has spoken at Grove City College’s graduation. Jeb Bush, Laura Bush and Ben Carson have been commencement speakers in the past.

A group called Slippery Rock Huddle says it will have about 300 people protesting Pence’s arrival, but the group does not plan on disrupting the graduation ceremony. Protests are expected on the streets next to campus.

The group says it’s resisting the policies and actions of the Trump and Pence administration.

Pence will also give the commencement speech at Notre Dame tomorrow. Thousands will be graduating but not everyone will be sticking around for the end.

Some students plan to walk out of graduation when the vice president steps up to speak. They say it’s over his stances on healthcare, immigration and LGBTQ rights.