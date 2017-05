AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – On Sunday, May 21, 2017, Alan Casto, age 67, passed away at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on June 4, 1949 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a son of Orville G. and Geraldine (Wilson) Casto.

Alan is survived by his beloved wife, Ann L. (White) Casto and other family members.

