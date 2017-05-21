As shelters pack with kittens, local doctor says fix your pets

A local spay and neuter clinic doctor says fixing your pets is key to putting a stop to shelter overflow

Local shelter Animal Charity Humane Society says they're being bombarded with kittens -- and a local spay and neuter clinic says fixing your pets is key to putting a stop to shelter overflow.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s kitten season for shelters all around the Valley.

“He has no idea where his mom went,” Animal Charity’s Mallory Bower said of a new cat named Spanky. “No idea where all his siblings are. But here he is and we’re doing the best we can with him.”

Kitten season starts around April. That’s when cats start having their babies.

“Once the weather gets warm, the cats start reproducing and we start getting the humane calls in,” Bower said. “You know, abuse, neglect, abandonment.”

The sudden influx of kittens takes a toll on shelters.

Oftentimes, the cats are found injured and starving in desperate need of medical care.

“We went from 0 to 15 in about two weeks,” Bower said. “And yeah this was just about three weeks ago.”

Dr. Suzanne Wilcox, a veterinarian who owns Steel Valley Spay and Neuter clinic in Girard, says the solution to this problem is fixing your animals.

“My mantra has always been spay/neuter is the answer,” Wilcox said. “Warehousing animals is not.”

Dr. Wilcox has been fixing animals for over a decade.

“If we don’t get a grip on it now, by the end of the season, our shelters are going to be flooded,” she said. “They’re flooded now.”

For more info on spay/neuter, contact Steel Valley (330-545-2255) or Animal Charity (330-788-1064).

