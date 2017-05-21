Carol N. Best Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Carol N. Best, 69, of Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road, New Castle, died Sunday, May 21, 2017 at VNA Hospice in Butler.

She was born September 19, 1947 in Tarentum, Pennsylvania a daughter of Ufemio Biagioni of Leechburg, Pennsylvania and the late Rose (Gorelli) Biagioni.

She was married to Dennis J. Best on December 9, 1972, he survives in New Castle.

Mrs. Best was a flight attendant for American Airlines for a number of years. She then worked as a receptionist for Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner, James Barger.

Mrs. Best enjoyed hunting and fishing and appeared in videos for Leslie Sansone and taught spinning and aerobics. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and father she is survived by three children, Nadine O. Stevens and husband, David of West Palm Beach, Florida Dennis J. Best II and wife, Alisa of Mercer, Pennsylvania and Jolene C. Thompson and husband, Mitchell of Del Ray Beach, Florida; one sister, Karen Zimmerman and husband, Tim of Leechburg, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, David Stevens, Lilly Stevens, Wyatt Best, Hunter Best and Gunnison Thompson.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, New Castle, on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, 170 Main Street, Leechburg, Pennsylvania from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Clawson Funeral & Cremation Center, Pastor Randy Crum will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery in Gilpin Township, Pennsylvania.



