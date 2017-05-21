Clarence W. “Bill” Yale Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Clarence W. “Bill” Yale, 71, of Warren died Sunday morning, May 21, 2017 at the Hospice House in Poland surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born May 7, 1946 in Green Township, Pennsylvania, a son of Lawrence and Elizabeth Russell Yale and had lived most of his life in this area.

He had been a steelworker for many years retiring from R.M.I. in 2006.

Bill was a great friend to all and he always enjoyed lending a helping hand. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indian’s fan. He enjoyed playing cards, working Sudoku puzzles and trips to Las Vegas.

Besides his wife, the former Keila Barker, whom he married December 17, 1981; he leaves five children, David Yale of Warren, Melissa (Charles) Currey of Lordstown, Joe (Kelly) Yale of Cortland, Rick (Joy) Kryzanowski of Howland and Amanda (Scott) Wisneski of Warren; two brothers, Bob (Kathy) Yale and Jim (Julie) Yale; a sister-in-law, Victoria Yale; his father-in-law, Richard Barker; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents; a sister, Verma Babcock and three brothers, Richard, Buster and Calvin Yale are deceased.

Per Bill’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations to either Hospice House or Legacy Dog Rescue.



Order Flowers Here