GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Daniel Wayne Gearhart, 52, of 13 Cherry Ave., Greenville, Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania, formerly of Transfer, Pennsylvania, passed away at 8:56 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at The Grove at Greenville, Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are under the direction of: OSBORNE-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125.

