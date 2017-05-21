Deputy-involved shooting occurs after Columbus road rage incident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a deputy involved shooting that followed reports of a road rage incident on the southwest side Saturday.

PIO with the Franklin County Sheriff, Marc Gofstein said the department received multiple calls about a road rage incident on I-270 westbound on the southwest side.

Although the details on what exactly happened remain unclear, at some point the responding deputy did discharge their weapon.

Gofstein said a suspect in the incident was taken to Grant Medical Center where they remain in an unknown condition.

The interstate was closed for several hours while officers investigated.