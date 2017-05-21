Donald E. Shuttleworth Obituary

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio – Services celebrating the life of Donald E. Shuttleworth will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at the Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel. Don passed away early Sunday morning, May 21 at U.P.M.C. Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Don was born January 8, 1935 in Campbell the son of Robert J. and Elizabeth M. (Nodge) Shuttleworth.

He retired in 1973 as a mechanic for The Patti Group Landscaping Company.

He was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War receiving his honorable discharge as a Sergeant.

Don was a member of Champion Christian Church, a Life member of the Mineral Ridge VFW and loved to golf.

Don will be sadly missed by his wife, Marilyn (Papp) Shuttleworth, whom he married December 1, 1973; children, Deneane Tanner of Howland, Don Shugart of Warren, Richard “Mark” (Patti) Shuttleworth in Georgia and Jennifer (Keith) Walsh in Colorado; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He will also be missed by his sister, Dolores Leonhart in Florida; brothers, Russel of Warren and Earl “Tom” of Mineral Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his son, John and brother, Robert.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at the Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel.



