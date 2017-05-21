Georgia Alberta “Birdie” Noday Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Georgia Alberta (Birdie) Noday, 88 passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 21, 2017.

She was born May 6, 1929 in Wadesville, West Virginia to Eugene and Sophia (Burton) Lynn. She was the youngest of five children.

Birdie came to Youngstown in 1943, worked at McKenzie Muffler as a welder and married Fred J. Noday on August 19, 1944.

She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; baking, painting and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Fredrick J., Jr. (Susan) of Canfield and Richard L. (Teddi) Noday of Austintown; a daughter, Hope Lynn (Leonard) Young of Austintown; six grandchildren, Fred (Danielle) Noday, Lori (Jon) Arnott, Eric Fowler, Joyell (Joe) Weimer, Daniel and Marc Noday; five great-grandchildren, Franchesca, Miranda and Freddy Noday and Johnny and Jessica Arnott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick J. Noday, Sr.; her parents; three brothers, Oscar, Harley and Harry Lynn and two sisters, Evelyn Biram and Roberta Lynn.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 25, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. in Schiavone Funeral Home with a prayer service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Birdie’s name to Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Dr., Youngstown, OH 44512.

