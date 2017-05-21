Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address

Vice President Mike Pence pauses while speaking before administering the oath of office to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, left, Thursday, March 2, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame’s commencement ceremony.

But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of “all faiths” when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.

Pence was in the Valley on Saturday speaking at Grove City College’s commencement. While there were no walk outs, protesters took to the streets of Grove City to voice their displeasure’s with the Trump administration.

Trump has been harshly criticized for using anti-Islamic rhetoric during his campaign as well as his administration’s efforts to impose a travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations. Before Pence spoke, valedictorian Caleb Joshua Pine appeared to take issue with the president as he urged his fellow graduates to “stand against scapegoating of Muslims.”

