Mary Elizabeth Williams Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Mary Elizabeth Williams, 59, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 21, 2017, at University Hospital of Cleveland.

She was born October 11, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late, Steven J. and Flora Mae (McConnell) Golias.

On July 7, 1979, Mary married Gary Williams. They shared 37 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Kent State University.

Mary was employed by the Warren City Schools for 20 years as a school teacher.

Mary was an avid reader and belonged to two book clubs, the Green Eagle Winery and a teachers book club that frequently met at the Mocha House.

Mary was a Cleveland Indians fan and enjoyed cooking and traveling. She also adored her granddaughter and spending time with her family.

Memories of Mary will be cherished by her husband, Gary Williams of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Meghan (Joseph R.) Anderson of Carlisle, Pennsylvania; son, Ryan (Gen) Williams of Oakland, California; three brothers, Gregory Golias of Bazetta, Ohio, Steven (Corby) Golias of Aiken, South Carolina and Alan (Lou Ann) Golias of Niles, Ohio and granddaughter, Lana Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.

The family requests that material contributions be made to American Cancer Society-Mahoning Valley, Unit 525 North Broad St., Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.

