Number of Ohioans seeking treatment for gambling addictions increasing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gambling addictions are becoming more of a problem in Ohio, state reports suggest, with the number of people being treated rising 11 percent in the past two years.

People can become addicted to casino gambling, sports betting or even scratch-offs.

Ohio’s first casino opened in 2012. In 2016, 44,000 people were screened for a gambling addiction, compared to 26,000 people in 2014.

The Buckeye State has increased its availability of resources for those struggling with addictions, like increasing funding so the state can help provide treatment to more people who may not be able to afford it.

Stephanie Geer is a gambling counselor at Meridian HealthCare in Youngstown, which specializes in gambling addictions.

She says Ohio is one of the leading states in providing services for gambling treatment and prevention, so Meridian Healthcare has seen more people coming in and admitting they have a gambling addiction.

But most of the time, family members are the ones who get a person to seek help and go to treatment.

Before identifying that a person needs treatment, though, you first must decide whether or not they are actually addicted to gambling.

There are signs you can look for to tell if someone has a gambling addiction.

Geer says those with a problem tend to exaggerate theirs wins and minimize their losses. They also might keep asking to borrow money. If the person can’t find a way to gamble, they can become restless and irritable.

There is a certain way to approach a person you suspect has a gambling addiction, though.

Geer says to approach them in a positive way.

“Be supportive and mention that, ‘I notice that there’s some changes in you and I am concerned about that.’ But go about it in a supportive way, not being demanding [or] pointing a finger,” she said.

The next step is to find out what triggers them to gamble — possibly finances or relationships — and ways to combat those triggers.

If the person cannot get better on their own, then suggesting for them to seek professional help is the next thing to do. They can go through the Gamblers Anonymous program or choose to see a counselor, like one at Meridian HealthCare.

“We first do an assessment, kind of see where they are at, see where their goals are, and then from there they can choose to do individual counseling, group counseling, family counseling — those different types of things. Then we look into understanding gambling as an illness,” Geer said.

For those seeking help with gambling addictions, visit Meridian HealthCare’s website or go to Gambler’s Anonymous’ website for more information.