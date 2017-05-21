PennDOT urging motorists to stop littering

PENNSYLVANIA (WKBN) – PennDOT wants to remind anyone visiting Pennsylvania that its Great American Cleanup is still underway.

The effort began March 1 and runs through May 31.

Thousands of volunteers spend this time hitting the highways to pick up trash.

Last year, just over 5 million pounds of trash was collected.

PennDOT has created a comprehensive webpage that includes all volunteer opportunities available, from the Great American Cleanup of Pa. and Adopt-A-Highway to safety training, litter brigades and more.

Ohio is also part of the Great American Cleanup, which in the Buckeye State runs year round.