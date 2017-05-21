Police: Person crushed between 2 vehicles while helping jump-start truck

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A man in Trumbull County was taken to the hospital late Saturday night after being crushed between two cars.

As a car was helping jump-start a pickup truck with a wood shredder in its bed, a third vehicle side-swiped the pickup truck.

The pickup truck had initially been travelling southbound on Interstate 534, and was partially in the road while being jump-started.

The third vehicle was traveling southbound on the same interstate when it suddenly hit the pickup truck, not seeing it in time. This caused the pickup truck to hit the car helping it, but in between those two vehicles was a person working on jump-starting the pickup truck.

The person was hit in between both vehicles and had to be taken to the hospital for minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The call came in at 10:22 p.m. and the scene was cleared after Ohio State Highway patrolmen took a crash report. The road, which is north of Route 5, was closed for about an hour and a half.