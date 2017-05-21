Realtors: Springtime is a seller’s market when it comes to buying houses

A seller's market is when the inventory of houses is down and the number of buyers is up

By Published:
Home sales generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Realtors here in the Valley are saying spring is one of the busiest times of the year for them.

They’re saying it’s a seller’s market, meaning the inventory of houses is down and the number of buyers is up. This results in properties selling at a premium, and often times with multiple offers.

But if you are currently shopping for a home, you need to do some homework before finding your dream house.

“First of all, you need to have a pre-approval. That’s utmost important. That’s because properties are moving so quickly. If we have to wait one or two days for your approval to come through, more than likely you are going to lose that hot property,” said Howard Hanna realtor Cindy Lautzenheiser.

She recommends working with a realtor to ensure you aren’t overpaying for your house.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s