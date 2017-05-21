Storm Team 27: Showers and storms likely today

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio Weather rain

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 75  Low: 49YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Have the umbrella handy today! A few showers are possible this morning. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely by late morning into the afternoon. An isolated storm could be on the strong side with gusty winds. It will be a warm and muggy day with temperatures climbing to the middle 70s. The showers and thunderstorms will continue through the evening and come to an end overnight. There’s just the small risk for an isolated shower early on Monday, otherwise expect better weather with partly sunny skies.

THE FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. An isolated stronger storm is possible. (80%)
High: 75

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms ending overnight. (70%)
Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated AM shower is possible. (20%)
High: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 72  Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 70  Low: 52

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 63  Low: 53

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower in the morning. (30% AM)
High: 67  Low: 50

Saturday: Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 71  Low: 50

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 75  Low: 56

