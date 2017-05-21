Storm Team 27: Tracking another line of storms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

After a rainy afternoon we are tracking another line of storms on the way. This evening we will deal with some off and on showers but later on a cold front will push through. This could provide enough lift to have a few thunderstorms with the front. Severe weather is not expected but one or two of the storms could be strong. Monday we are going to be dry and see the sun pop out by the afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms ending overnight. (60%)

Low: 56

Monday: Isolated early shower. Decreasing clouds. Partly sunny. (20% AM)

High: 68

Monday Night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 49

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 73

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 51

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 64 Low: 54

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower in the morning. (30% AM)

High: 69 Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 73 Low: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers (30%)

High: 76 Low: 53

